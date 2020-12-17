Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $224.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. Centogene has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $28.71.

Get Centogene alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Kempen & Co assumed coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.