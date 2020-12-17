Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading Up 5.5%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $23.50. 157,379 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 91,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24).

In related news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,200.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 517.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment supplies various components of nuclear fuel to utilities. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers.

