CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.42

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.42 and traded as high as $99.88. CGI shares last traded at $99.54, with a volume of 742,640 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIB.A. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$104.77.

Get CGI alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$26.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$92.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.53.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.