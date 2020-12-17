Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) Trading Down 0.8%

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 1,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Company Profile (NYSE:CHAQ)

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

