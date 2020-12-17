Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CLDT has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $543.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at $99,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

