Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
CLDT has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.
Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $543.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at $99,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.