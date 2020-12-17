Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Up 6.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $113.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chewy traded as high as $101.04 and last traded at $100.18. Approximately 7,825,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,955,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.12.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

In related news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 369,609 shares of company stock worth $31,252,304. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after buying an additional 1,294,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chewy by 146.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after acquiring an additional 797,563 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 675.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 534,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.97 and a beta of 0.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit