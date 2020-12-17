Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Up 6.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $113.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chewy traded as high as $101.04 and last traded at $100.18. Approximately 7,825,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,955,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.12.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

In related news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 369,609 shares of company stock worth $31,252,304. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after buying an additional 1,294,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chewy by 146.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after acquiring an additional 797,563 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 675.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 534,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.97 and a beta of 0.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

