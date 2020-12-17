Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Up 5.3%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.00. 112,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 34,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSSE. ValuEngine cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Securities lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $221.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 25,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $406,347.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 34,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $641,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,020 shares of company stock worth $4,998,812. Insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 110,516 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.