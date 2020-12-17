Chiliz (CHZ) Price Up 20.1% Over Last Week

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $71.61 million and $16.50 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00131076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00783630 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00163852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00382792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00124160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00077143 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,009,628,749 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

