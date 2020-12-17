China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.56

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

