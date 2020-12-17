China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. China Distance Education had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of China Distance Education stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. China Distance Education has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $322.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Get China Distance Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.