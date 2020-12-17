China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. China Distance Education had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Shares of DL stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. China Distance Education has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $322.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

Get China Distance Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.