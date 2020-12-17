China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. China Distance Education had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of China Distance Education stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. China Distance Education has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

