China Medical System (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Trading Down 1.8%

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

About China Medical System (OTCMKTS:CHSYF)

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products to hospital and medical institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers products under the direct and agency networks. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for the treatment of blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for China Medical System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Medical System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.