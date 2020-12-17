Chromia Price Hits $0.0258 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Chromia has a market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00132413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00788236 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00165524 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00388098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00125470 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00077796 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,562,408 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin.

