Chronobank 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $56,152.00 (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chronobank has a total market capitalization of $749,983.00 and $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronobank token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00059858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00374032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023461 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Chronobank Token Profile

TIME is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official website for Chronobank is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chrono.tech

Chronobank Token Trading

Chronobank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

