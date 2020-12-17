Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.00.

Shares of CI stock opened at $202.40 on Monday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.22 and a 200-day moving average of $186.51.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

