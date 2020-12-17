CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. It primarily makes equity and debt investments in substantially stabilized real estate and real estate-related assets, principally office properties. The Company also operates a real estate lending platform, which includes originating and servicing U.S. Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans as well as conventional loans. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, formerly known as PMC Commercial Trust, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of CMCT remained flat at $$12.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 158,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,503. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.84.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 12,856.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 822,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 2,742.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 388,090 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

