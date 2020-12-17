Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTXR. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?

Earnings History for Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit