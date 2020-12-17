Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CTXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.