CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 5.1%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.09. Approximately 3,143,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,868,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,702 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,023,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.