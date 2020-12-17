Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) (LON:CLP) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) (LON:CLP) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Approximately 3,929,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,792,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.26.

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

