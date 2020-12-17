CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) (CVE:DOC) Trading Up 8.2%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) (CVE:DOC)’s share price was up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.24. Approximately 1,700,673 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,406,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.05.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

