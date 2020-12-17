Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1104 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $13.84.

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $1,000,180.00.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

