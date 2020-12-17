Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.
CDE traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,199,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.90.
In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,279.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.
