Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

CDE traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,199,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,279.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

