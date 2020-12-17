Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.84

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.84 and last traded at $64.76, with a volume of 10053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

