Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.00

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 6507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.46 million for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 19.33%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Computer Services stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Computer Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.