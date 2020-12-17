Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.42

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 42689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

