Contrasting Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) and Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) and Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Fox Factory has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss Motorcycles has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fox Factory and Curtiss Motorcycles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Factory 0 2 5 0 2.71 Curtiss Motorcycles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fox Factory presently has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.87%. Given Fox Factory’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fox Factory and Curtiss Motorcycles’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Factory $751.02 million 5.55 $93.03 million $2.72 36.70 Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Profitability

This table compares Fox Factory and Curtiss Motorcycles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Factory 10.00% 20.48% 10.77% Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Fox Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Fox Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fox Factory beats Curtiss Motorcycles on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, chain rings, pedals, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as sells aftermarket products to retailers and distributors. The company owns, licenses, and sells under the FOX, FOX RACING SHOX, and RACE FACE trademarks. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Braselton, Georgia.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website. The company was formerly known as Confederate Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. in January 2018. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

