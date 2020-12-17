CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Shares Down 18.7%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) shares were down 18.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 859,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,737% from the average daily volume of 46,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

CTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $209.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CooTek will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

