Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Down 9.5%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.77. 893,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,022,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley raised Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ABN Amro upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.24.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Core Laboratories by 155.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

