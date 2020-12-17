Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $337.51 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.34 or 0.00023340 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, Hotbit, BitForex and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,915.12 or 1.00065950 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016436 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000279 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00057425 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 265,192,428 coins and its circulating supply is 207,407,825 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, BitForex, Coinone and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.