Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Sets New 52-Week High at $367.00

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $367.00 and last traded at $366.95, with a volume of 140671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $335.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.77 and its 200-day moving average is $287.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $278,390.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.54, for a total transaction of $873,233.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,348 shares of company stock valued at $33,062,324 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.