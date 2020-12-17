Covestro’s (COVTY) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COVTY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.77. 4,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Covestro has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

