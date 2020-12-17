Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 9,500” Price Target for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AZN. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,515.29 ($111.25).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,645 ($99.88) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,114.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,382.25. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market cap of £100.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

