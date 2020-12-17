CRYPTOBUCKS One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (CBUCKS)

CRYPTOBUCKS (CURRENCY:CBUCKS) traded down 77.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. One CRYPTOBUCKS token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CRYPTOBUCKS has traded down 74.3% against the U.S. dollar. CRYPTOBUCKS has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $2.00 worth of CRYPTOBUCKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 223% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CRYPTOBUCKS Profile

CBUCKS is a token. CRYPTOBUCKS’s total supply is 8,534,139,361 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,932,014,867 tokens. The official website for CRYPTOBUCKS is www.cryptobuckslimited.com . The official message board for CRYPTOBUCKS is medium.com/@cbucks.blockchain

Buying and Selling CRYPTOBUCKS

