Culp (NYSE:CULP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $199.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.23. Culp has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. Equities analysts predict that Culp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Culp by 28.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $807,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Culp by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

