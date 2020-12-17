CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading Up 6%

Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) were up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 226,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 377,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Several analysts have commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CURO Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

In related news, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $202,341.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,304 shares of company stock worth $912,001 over the last three months. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CURO Group by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CURO Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CURO Group by 5,851.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

