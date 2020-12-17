CVCoin Price Hits $0.12 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $29,982.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00132247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00788055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00165316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00125066 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00077392 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.