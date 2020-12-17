DAEX Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a market cap of $1.21 million and $7,070.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00059620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00369171 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00017422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

