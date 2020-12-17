Dai (DAI) Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Dai has a market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $641.93 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00059473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00366291 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023248 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $537.92 or 0.02342168 BTC.

About Dai

Dai is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,127,129,571 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,129,545 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

