Databroker Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $1,679.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Databroker has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00373200 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023263 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.