David R. Guyer Sells 9,602 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at $499,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.