DCD Media Plc (DCD.L) (LON:DCD) Shares Down 16.7%

DCD Media Plc (DCD.L) (LON:DCD)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.61). 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.14).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.08 million and a PE ratio of -40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 228.72.

DCD Media Plc (DCD.L) Company Profile (LON:DCD)

DCD Media Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent television production and distribution company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Rights and Licensing, and Production. The Rights and Licensing segment is involved in the sale of distribution rights, DVDs, and music, as well as publishing deals through DCD rights.

