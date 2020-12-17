DeFiChain Price Reaches $0.65 (DFI)

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a market cap of $248.02 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MATH (MATH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002174 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000164 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001367 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DFI is a coin. DeFiChain’s total supply is 670,708,146 coins and its circulating supply is 382,588,146 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain

DeFiChain Coin Trading

DeFiChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

