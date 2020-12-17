DeFinition (DZI) Achieves Market Cap of $2.09 Million

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. DeFinition has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $94.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFinition has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One DeFinition token can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00003958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00132410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.01 or 0.00789844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00165520 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00388718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00125455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00078042 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

DeFinition Token Trading

