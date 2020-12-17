DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.23

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNACF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of DeNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.62.

About DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

