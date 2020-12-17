Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) Trading 1% Higher

Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.63 and last traded at $57.63. 41 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) by 49,533.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.74% of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

