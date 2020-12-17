Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.50

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.50 and last traded at $87.35, with a volume of 47204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.35.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

