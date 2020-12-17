Diversified Healthcare Trust (NYSE:DHC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NYSE:DHC) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 1,206,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,067,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (NYSE:DHC)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

