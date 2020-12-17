Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) versus Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEIID) Financial Analysis

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEIID) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

86.2% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Donnelley Financial Solutions and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions 1.93% 6.24% 1.82% Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -46.35%

Volatility and Risk

Donnelley Financial Solutions has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Donnelley Financial Solutions and Sharing Economy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donnelley Financial Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.46%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Donnelley Financial Solutions and Sharing Economy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions $874.70 million 0.66 $37.60 million $1.10 15.84 Sharing Economy International $30,000.00 0.00 -$27.09 million N/A N/A

Donnelley Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs. It offers technology-enabled filing solutions for corporate clients within its capital markets offerings that allow U.S. public companies to comply with applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, including filing agent services, digital document creation, and online content management tools that support their corporate financial transactions and regulatory reporting; solutions to facilitate clients' communications with their shareholders; and virtual data rooms and other deal management solutions. The company also provides technology-enabled filing solutions for alternative investment and insurance investment companies, including cloud-based tools for creating and filing regulatory documents, as well as solutions for investors designed to improve the speed and accuracy of their access to investment information. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on technology and global sharing economy markets by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships. Its platforms includes BuddiGo, a peer-to-peer resource sharing platform that allows users to outsource daily chores and mundane tasks; and AnyWorkspace, an online real-time marketplace that connects workspace providers with clients who need temporary office and meeting spaces. The company also operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; provides advertising services; and develops virtual tours for the real estate, hospitality, and interior design industries. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. Further, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and offers licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.